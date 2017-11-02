Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians’ Don’t Celebrate Halloween

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Chris Brown Album Release Pop Up For 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon'

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty


Meagan Good is clapping back at fans who questioned her Christianity because she celebrated Halloween. Meagan, who dressed up in a sexy cat woman costume for the ghoulish holiday, let it be known that her love for God hasn’t changed because she decided to celebrate the holiday.

“I didn’t know true Christians celebrate Halloween but ok pretty girl,” one commenter wrote.

Meagan had time today and let her know, she did her research and she is well within her Christian right to partake in the festivities.

Y'all let #MeaganGood live!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Meagan Good is constantly defending her Christianity against people who think she dresses too sexy or should behave a certain way. Meagan may be a God-fearing woman but she is also a free spirit. One does not cancel the other. What say you? Should she not celebrate Halloween?

RELATED STORIES:

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

Baecation: Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Share Costa Rican Anniversary Trip

People's Choice Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin's Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

12 photos Launch gallery

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin's Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

Continue reading Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin's Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

As Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this week, we wanted to cherish their bond by sharing some of their sweetest and best moments yet!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Drives Her Therapist To Therapy
 9 hours ago
11.03.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mellie Grant Has Accepted That She…
 10 hours ago
11.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mudbound’ Character Posters
 12 hours ago
11.03.17
Prayers Up! Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After…
 13 hours ago
11.03.17
Chrisette Michele Says Inauguration Backlash Played A Factor…
 14 hours ago
11.03.17
Jeannie Mai Says Cardi B Might Be Moving…
 15 hours ago
11.03.17
Exclusive: Woody The Great Talks ‘Stories With Kev’,…
 15 hours ago
11.03.17
5 Inspiring & Monumental Moments From RMC 2017
 17 hours ago
11.03.17
Introducing Phae-Mar: Did Phaedra Parks & Shemar Moore…
 17 hours ago
11.03.17
Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Comes Out As Bisexual In…
 19 hours ago
11.03.17
Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians’…
 20 hours ago
11.03.17
How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper…
 21 hours ago
11.03.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 22 hours ago
11.03.17
Q+A: ‘Flip Or Flop Fort Worth’ Stars Bring…
 23 hours ago
11.03.17
Photos