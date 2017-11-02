Tyrese Says He’s ‘Okay’ After Public Emotional Outburst On Facebook

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty
Just hours after singer Tyrese’s emotional outburst
on Facebook Live, the ‘Fate Of The Furious’
star returned to social media to say, ‘he’s okay.’
While donning his monogrammed ‘Shayla Rocks’ tee for the fourth day in a row now, Tyrese told fans that his rant isn’t about men vs women, alternatively, it’s about ‘Fathers vs Liars.’
Tyrese has been rapidly posting on social media since his custody battle with ex-wife Norma. Norma accused Tyrese of beating their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla and is seeking full custody.
