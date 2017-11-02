Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyrese Says He’s ‘Okay’ After Public Emotional Outburst On Facebook

The singer turned actor told fans he was "trying to be a voice for the unspoken," in the midst of his custody battle.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Tyrese Gibson And Maddie & Tae On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


Just hours after singer Tyrese’s emotional outburst on Facebook Live, the ‘Fate Of The Furious’ star returned to social media to say, ‘he’s okay.’

While donning his monogrammed ‘Shayla Rocks’ tee for the fourth day in a row now, Tyrese told fans that his rant isn’t about men vs women, alternatively, it’s about ‘Fathers vs Liars.’

Ladies are our Queens of the Earth….. This is not about Men vs Women…. This is about Men and FATHERS vs LIARS I️ love you…… But like you who always show UP and stand UP for each-other I’m just trying to be a Voice for the unspoken…… The silent protest…… For fully committed and evolved father…… Rather Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, Italian, Dominican or Puerto etc……. rather you have 2 dollars to your name, millionaire, lawyer or the president in the end we all have one thing in common….. None of us as fathers or grandfathers wanna go home and NOT see or have “access” to our angels….. boys make babies real MEN and FATHERS will do whatever it takes to RAISE our angels……………….. I️ know I️ know…. this all looks a way….. Just know this.. God is really really UP to something and I️ have already accepted what God has told me to do…………..

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

Tyrese has been rapidly posting on social media since his custody battle with ex-wife Norma. Norma accused Tyrese of beating their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla and is seeking full custody.

RELATED LINKS

Tyrese Has Emotional Meltdown In Facebook Video

Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing

Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s School Amid Child Abuse Accusations

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tyrese Says He’s ‘Okay’ After Public Emotional Outburst On Facebook

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Drives Her Therapist To Therapy
 9 hours ago
11.03.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mellie Grant Has Accepted That She…
 10 hours ago
11.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mudbound’ Character Posters
 12 hours ago
11.03.17
Prayers Up! Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After…
 13 hours ago
11.03.17
Chrisette Michele Says Inauguration Backlash Played A Factor…
 14 hours ago
11.03.17
Jeannie Mai Says Cardi B Might Be Moving…
 15 hours ago
11.03.17
Exclusive: Woody The Great Talks ‘Stories With Kev’,…
 15 hours ago
11.03.17
5 Inspiring & Monumental Moments From RMC 2017
 17 hours ago
11.03.17
Introducing Phae-Mar: Did Phaedra Parks & Shemar Moore…
 17 hours ago
11.03.17
Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Comes Out As Bisexual In…
 19 hours ago
11.03.17
Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians’…
 20 hours ago
11.03.17
How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper…
 21 hours ago
11.03.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 22 hours ago
11.03.17
Q+A: ‘Flip Or Flop Fort Worth’ Stars Bring…
 23 hours ago
11.03.17
Photos