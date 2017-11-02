TripAdvisor Taking Down Negative Posts

TripAdvisor is in hot water for taking down negative posts about destinations that have had some major criminal activities going on. Activities like robberies, attacks and rape! The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel which is part of the USA Today network, found the posts included numerous first-person accounts that described rape, robbery, sexual assault and tainted alcohol at different Mexican resorts.

Kristie Love spoke with CBS News about an incident that happen to her 7 years ago at a Mexican all inclusive resort. She says that a security guard pushed her into the words and rapped her. She told the hotel management but they didn’t want to call the police. She posted about it on TripAdvisor and it was taken down. She re-posted the story and it was taken down every time. Love isn’t the only one this has happen to at different resorts.

Because of the investigation, TripAdvisor has apologized to Love saying that “Since 2010, when the forum post was removed, our policies and processes have evolved to better provide information like this to other travelers.” Love’s post has been re-uploaded but it is buried under another 3,000 posts about the resort.

Does this change the way you read reviews on booking websites?

