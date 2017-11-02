News
Home > News

TripAdvisor Taking Down Negative Posts

bvick
4 reads
Leave a comment
Friends prepare to surf together

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

TripAdvisor is in hot water for taking down negative posts about destinations that have had some major criminal activities going on. Activities like robberies, attacks and rape! The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel which is part of the USA Today network, found the posts included numerous first-person accounts that described rape, robbery, sexual assault and tainted alcohol at different Mexican resorts.

Kristie Love spoke with CBS News about an incident that happen to her 7 years ago at a Mexican all inclusive resort. She says that a security guard pushed her into the words and rapped her. She told the hotel management but they didn’t want to call the police. She posted about it on TripAdvisor and it was taken down. She re-posted the story and it was taken down every time. Love isn’t the only one this has happen to at different resorts.

Because of the investigation, TripAdvisor has apologized to Love saying that “Since 2010, when the forum post was removed, our policies and processes have evolved to better provide information like this to other travelers.” Love’s post has been re-uploaded but it is buried under another 3,000 posts about the resort.

Does this change the way you read reviews on booking websites?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading TripAdvisor Taking Down Negative Posts

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 4 hours ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 5 hours ago
11.02.17
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
Here’s A First Look At Oprah’s Favorite Things
 6 hours ago
11.02.17
I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls…
 19 hours ago
11.02.17
FIRST LOOK: Angela Bassett Becomes A Cop For…
 20 hours ago
11.02.17
The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In…
 21 hours ago
11.02.17
R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage…
 21 hours ago
11.02.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Furious 7' - Red Carpet
Tyrese Is Going Through Some Major Things Emotionally…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use &…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Clive Davis PreGrammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icon
What Do We Think About The Artist Chosen…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Donald Trump Hosts Nevada Caucus Night Watch Party In Las Vegas
Twitter Goes In On Donald Trump Jr. After…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Multiple People Injured After Truck Plows Through New York City Bike Path
Several Dead & More Injured When Truck Plows…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Photos