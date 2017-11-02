You Could Win A Free Car At EmPOWERment Inc’s Annual Fundraiser Next Weekend

0 reads Leave a comment
EmPOWERment Inc., is an organization in Chapel Hill that strives to provide safe and affordable housing for area residents. Their executive director, Delores Bailey, recentlys stopped by to discuss their annual fundraiser, whichis on November 11th. Someone will walk away with a fully-loaded Toyota RAV4! Get more details about the event at EmpowermentINC.org.
Listen to get more information about the organization, it’s efforts to help the working poor of Orange County and their upcoming Jackets & Jeans Party on Saturday, November 11 at the Hampton Inn in Carrboro.
Presenting The Bearded Bae's Of Shea Moisture's Newest Ad
14 photos Launch gallery
Presenting The Bearded Bae's Of Shea Moisture's Newest Ad
1. Shea Moisture's #DefineYourBeard Campaign1 of 14
2. Lee Barney2 of 14
3. Adam Michaels3 of 14
4. Sodney Dornante4 of 14
5. Anwar5 of 14
6. "Wolfe The Worst"6 of 14
7. Sid Garabato7 of 14
8. Dre Smith8 of 14
9. Dylan Monroe9 of 14
10. Shannon Wallace10 of 14
11. Rashad Jackson11 of 14
12. Max Shannon12 of 14
13. David Van Henneigen13 of 14
14. Erick Mendoza14 of 14
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours