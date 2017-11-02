Local
You Could Win A Free Car At EmPOWERment Inc’s Annual Fundraiser Next Weekend

Karen Clark
Toyota Recalls Over Half A Million Vehicles Over Steering Problem

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

EmPOWERment Inc., is an organization in Chapel Hill that strives to provide safe and affordable housing for area residents. Their executive director, Delores Bailey, recentlys stopped by to discuss their annual fundraiser, whichis on November 11th. Someone will walk away with a fully-loaded Toyota RAV4! Get more details about the event at EmpowermentINC.org.

Listen to get more information about the organization, it’s efforts to help the working poor of Orange County and their upcoming Jackets & Jeans Party on Saturday, November 11 at the Hampton Inn in Carrboro.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

