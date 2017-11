Shaun King: Threatening & Shaming People In Order To Get Justice

Shaun King

A Black University of Hartford student was the victim of poisoning by her White roommate who tampered with her personal items. Shaun King enlightens us on the hate we face in this world and how to act going forward.

