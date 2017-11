Huggy Lowdown: Who’s Pulling Out Rings?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/2/17- Houston Astros Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend immediately after their historic win! Huggy’s a D.C. sports man and has never got the chance to pull a ring out for anything!

A great day for @TeamCJCorrea just got even better. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/t9MPRcfdQ4 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2017

