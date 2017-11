Chrisette Michele: ‘I Offended Millions Of People’

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Singer Chrisette Michele has received harsh backlash after performing at President Trump’s inauguration that resulted in her label dropping her and even suffering a miscarriage. “I offended millions of people and for that, I’m deeply sorry. If I knew I would hurt people the way that I did, I would have never done that, ” expressed Michele.

https://twitter.com/ChrisetteM/status/924040303610355713

https://twitter.com/ChrisetteM/status/924047901034274817

