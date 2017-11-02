Kidde Recalls Fire Extinguishers: Concerned They May Not Work

More than 40 million fire extinguishers, some who have been on the market for more than four decades, are being recalled because they may not work in an emergency. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the extinguishers can become clogged and fail to spray when needed. Also, the nozzle can come off to pose an injury hazard, one death has been reported due to the failure.

Important #recall information if you own a Kidde fire extinguisher: https://t.co/8levaOs4vT pic.twitter.com/k8U3h9dxEB — Kidde Fire Safety (@KiddeSafety) November 2, 2017

Kidde, based in Mebane, N.C., and is working closely with the government to start the recall and make sure the extinguishers are replaced with different models as quickly as possible. Consumers with questions can reach Kidde at (855) 271-0773 or at http://www.kidde.com or https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/kidde-recalls-fire-extinguishers-with-plastic-handles-due-to-failure-to-discharge-and

