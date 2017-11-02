NEWS ROUNDUP: Brianna Brochu Facing Possible Charge; Second NYC Terror Suspect; El Museo Del Barrio Closing

NEWS ROUNDUP: Brianna Brochu Facing Possible Charge; Second NYC Terror Suspect; El Museo Del Barrio Closing

Brochu, a University of Hartford student, was arrested after methodically poisoning her Black roommate.

Team Cassius
BIG LIES

Brianna Brochu, the University of Hartford student arrested for criminal mischief after methodically poisoning her Black roommate, has reportedly been expelled, according to a statement from the school’s president, Gregory S. Woodward, which was shared by The New York Times.

“The university strictly and swiftly followed all procedural and legal processes related to this alleged event; claims to the contrary are based on misinformation,” Woodward said. “The incident has brought about accusations of racism, and I want you to know that I hear and share your anger and frustration. Acts of racism, bias, bullying, or other abusive behaviors will not be tolerated on this campus.”

Woodward’s statement reportedly led some to believe he accused Chennell “Jazzy” Rowe, Brochu’s roommate, of spreading information. Molly Polk, a spokesperson for the university, clarified Woodward’s statement, insisting that wasn’t the case. “Ms. Polk added that the residential staff had asked Ms. Rowe not to act on the matter on her own, but insisted that ‘their intention was never to try to keep her quiet,’” The Times reports.

The police department is reportedly looking into having Brochu charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias—a felony.

BIG NEWS

The FBI is reportedly seeking information regarding a second Uzbek man connected to Tuesday’s terror attack in Lower Manhattan. Safullo Saipov—who has since been charged by prosecutors—drove a truck down a bike lane, killing eight people and injuring nearly a dozen others. Saipov had been planning the attack since last year and chose Halloween since he “believed there would be more people on the street,” according to The New York Times. The attack is considered to be the deadliest terror attack on New York City since September 11.

BIG FACTS

El Museo del Barrio, the nation’s oldest Latinx art museum, will close its doors from November 6 to an undisclosed date in 2018 for renovation, the museum announced Tuesday.

“We are confident that the planned renovations and upgrades will enable El Museo del Barrio to provide visitors an improved experience and ultimately address its structural needs as a growing museum,” executive director Patrick Charpenel told The New York Times. “As a part of a city-owned building, these proposed upgrades have been in the pipeline for some time, and we are excited for the expanded opportunities in exhibition and rentals that these improvements will bring.”

The museum began in a public classroom in 1969 and expanded into its Fifth Avenue building in 1978.

SOURCE: The New York Times, NY Times, NY Times

