TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Angel Rich

D.L. Chandler
0 reads
Leave a comment

Angel Rich has made quite the splash in both the tech and finance world, using her vast knowledge to help others gain financial literacy. By way of her app Credit Stacker, the Hampton University graduate has been hailed as the “next Steve Jobs” by Forbes and has plans for much more.

Rich, a Washington, D.C. native, knew from the age of six that finance would be her calling. Along with Hampton, Rich studied at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing. In 2009, Forbes singled out Rich after she won Prudential’s National Case competition. She then began working for Prudential as a global market research analyst, but realized she could do more on her own.

She started her company, The Wealth Factory, which served as the hub of the Credit Stacker app game, something she had been working on since 2009. While Credit Stacker is marketed as entertainment, the app has proven to be a boost to students wishing to understand the nuances of finance. It was a huge success as well, amassing over 200,000 downloads in a two-week period.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s office named Credit Stacker as the best financial literacy product in the country. Rich’s company, Wealth Factory, was named the ninth-best tech-ed company in the nation by the National Alliance of Public Charter Schools in 2015. Earlier this year, Rich published the book The History of the Black Dollar.

PHOTO: Facebook

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
Here’s A First Look At Oprah’s Favorite Things
 3 mins ago
11.02.17
I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls…
 13 hours ago
11.02.17
FIRST LOOK: Angela Bassett Becomes A Cop For…
 14 hours ago
11.02.17
The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In…
 15 hours ago
11.02.17
R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage…
 16 hours ago
11.02.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 21 hours ago
11.02.17
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Furious 7' - Red Carpet
Tyrese Is Going Through Some Major Things Emotionally…
 21 hours ago
11.01.17
Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It…
 22 hours ago
11.02.17
Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use &…
 24 hours ago
11.02.17
Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Clive Davis PreGrammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icon
What Do We Think About The Artist Chosen…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Donald Trump Hosts Nevada Caucus Night Watch Party In Las Vegas
Twitter Goes In On Donald Trump Jr. After…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Multiple People Injured After Truck Plows Through New York City Bike Path
Several Dead & More Injured When Truck Plows…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017
Issa Rae Absolutely Hates Going To Clubs And…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Photos