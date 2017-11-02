Authorities Locate Second Man Sought In Connection With Manhattan Terror Attack

Photo by

Authorities Locate Second Man Sought In Connection With Manhattan Terror Attack

The F.B.I. have found Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, who they believe is a person of interest in the deaths of eight people in New York City.

Foxy NC Staff
US-CRIME-SHOOTING

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty


One day after the F.B.I. took into custody the man responsible for killing eight people in Lower Manhattana second man in connection to the terror attack has also been located.

According to the New York Times, the F.B.I. had earlier released an alert saying they were seeking information about Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, who is either a person of interest or a potential witness to the attack. 

“We have found him and we will leave it at that,” said Bill Sweeney, the assistant director of the F.B.I. on Wednesday. 

Prosecutors filed federal charges against the driver of the truck, Sayfullo Saipov. Both immigrated here from Uzbek.

The criminal complaint against Saipov said he began planning the attack a year ago and decided to use a truck about two months ago, the Times noted. They believe Saipov chose Halloween because he believed there would be more people on the street.

As we previously reported, on Tuesday Saipov rammed into multiple people before the driver got out and shot them in New York City. The crash and shooting took place in broad daylight near a prestigious public high school in the TriBeCa neighborhood shortly after 3 p.m. local time.

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student told the New York Post.

“I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”

It’s also been reported that Saipov was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar,” CNN reported. The Arabic phrase, translated as “Allah is the greatest,” is commonly associated with violence committed in the name of Islam. Near the truck was a handwritten note with a few lines of Arabic indicating allegiance to the Islamic State, the Times added.

“The gist of the note was that the Islamic State would endure forever,” John J. Miller, the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Miller added: “He appears to have followed almost to a T the instructions that ISIS has put out.”

On Wednesday, the police released the names of those killed: Six were foreigners and two were American. Eleven others were injured.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

