R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage [PHOTOS]

Date night for R.Kelly and his girls.

R.Kelly In Concert At Le Bataclan

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty


R.Kelly was spotted on a night out with the woman whose family has accused him of kidnapping her.

It was all smiles when R.Kelly posed for a picture with Jocelyn Savage. The Jasmine Brand reports that she came along as his guest to Snoop Dogg‘s wife’s birthday party in Los Angeles this week.

With Jocelyn, R.Kelly had a woman on each arm as he also brought Halle Calhoun along for the party. While one picture of R.Kelly and Jocelyn popped up, Halle got a few more snaps with the singer.

Happy Birthday Snoop! @rkelly you stole the show!!😍💕😎🎶💋😋

A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on

Back in July, Jocelyn’s family went public with claims that R.Kelly was holding her against her will. However, Jocelyn denied the allegations.

Continue reading R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage [PHOTOS]

