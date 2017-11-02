Entertainment News
FIRST LOOK: Angela Bassett Becomes A Cop For Fox’s ‘9-1-1’

See Angela in action with these two trailers for FOX's upcoming drama.

Foxy NC Staff
2017 FOX Upfront

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty


Angela Bassett will be putting on a badge and protecting a city for her upcoming role on FOX.

The Black Panther actress is set to star as a cop in 9-1-1, which will follow the lives police officers and first responders.


The series will see Angela and her co-stars facing high-pressure (if sometimes ridiculous) situations. But constantly staring danger in the face can takes its toll on a person, so 9-1-1 will also examine the personal aftermath of running from one emergency to another.

Angela will work alongside Peter Krause, Connie Britton, Aisha Hinds, and Rockmond Dunbar. The show is set to debut some time in January, but there are no specific details on the premiere at this time.


