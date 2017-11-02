FIRST LOOK: Angela Bassett Becomes A Cop For Fox’s ‘9-1-1’

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty
Angela Bassett
will be putting on a badge and protecting a city for her upcoming role on FOX.
The
Black Panther actress is set to star as a cop in 9-1-1, which will follow the lives police officers and first responders.
VIDEO
The series will see Angela and her co-stars facing high-pressure (if sometimes ridiculous) situations. But constantly staring danger in the face can takes its toll on a person, so 9-1-1 will also examine the personal aftermath of running from one emergency to another.
Angela will work alongside
Peter Krause, Connie Britton, Aisha Hinds, and Rockmond Dunbar. The show is set to debut some time in January, but there are no specific details on the premiere at this time.
VIDEO
