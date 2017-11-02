Entertainment News
I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls NeNe Leakes Fake To Her Face

So nasty and so rude.

Foxy NC Staff
Source: Bravo / Getty


NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams got into a heated argument while shooting scenes for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The ladies of RHOA never let a good time stand in the way of drama. NeNe and Porsha have been shading each other in interviews and on social media for months, but things got really nasty when they came face-to-face.

In a clip from episode 2 of the new season, NeNe confronted Porsha about their long-standing issues with one another. While she was ready to get to the root of the matter, Porsha wanted to focus on the more recent past.

NeNe made it clear she wasn’t having that, stating in a confessional, “Our problems started two years ago when I tried to give you some damn advice that you did not want to receive.”

Then Porsha accused NeNe of trying to get her kicked off of RHOA. NeNe denied the allegations, but literally clapped back, saying, “You fake as hell. You done sat on the show [Watch What Happens Live] and said you wanted me fired,”

Seeing as this clip is from episode 2 of season 10, it didn’t take long for the ladies to bring out the claws! The best part of this video? Kandi Burruss wathcing all the drama with Coke can rollers in her hair and the side eye from bystanders.


Photos