Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls For Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson was the target of racist fans when they found out she would be playing the traditionally white character, Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok. I sat down with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo who defended their co-star from the “twitter trolls.” Mark Ruffalo also talks about smashing out White Supremacy and Chris shares a great story from his childhood.

