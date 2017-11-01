Family Health
Harvard Researchers Suggest These 7 Tips To Raise A Good Child

bvick
Mixed race girls using digital tablet on sofa

Source: Inti St Clair / Getty

Havard researchers have 7 tips on how to raise a good child.

  1. Spend time with your kids regularly and engage in meaningful conversation.
  2. Be a solid role model and a strong mentor.
  3. Send clear messages and prioritize being kind.
  4. Provide opportunities to be caring by giving responsibilities.
  5. Help children to “zoom out” to understand the range of hardships and experiences other people face.
  6. Provide opportunities for kids to take action, join causes, and do for others.
  7.  Help children to identify feelings and resolve conflicts with self-control.

Out of those seven tips, did you learn anything new or is that the same stuff that families have been doing for years? Click here to see how the researchers came up with these 7 tips. 

