Ex-Chicago Cop, Who Drank Beer Before Fatal Shooting, Escapes Charges

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Ex-Chicago Cop, Who Drank Beer Before Fatal Shooting, Escapes Charges

A Cook County Illinois judge failed to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the death of unarmed Flint Farmer.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

No special prosecutor will be assigned to investigate the deadly 2011 Chicago police shooting of Flint Farmer, an unarmed man, by former officer Gildardo Sierra, Cook County’s chief criminal judge ruled Tuesday.

“I’ve had three different prosecutorial authorities decide, for whatever their reasons were (not to prosecute Sierra),” Judge LeRoy Martin Jr said at a hearing at Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The judge’s decision came after Sierra fired 16 shots at Farmer, captured partially on dashboard camera video, in a tragedy that a police disciplinary agency concluded was “unjustified” last year, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Former State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez and her successor, Kim Foxx, as well as federal prosecutors declined criminal charges against Sierra, Martin said. A request from Farmer’s father, Emmett to have a special prosecutor assigned didn’t turn up any compelling reason why the case deserved yet another look, the judge also explained, despite Chicago police’s troubling history with collusion.

An argument for a special prosecutor hinged largely on a claim that a close working relationship between Chicago officers and prosecutors would present a conflict of interest for the state attorney’s office with investigating police misconduct cases. Jeanette Samuels, the attorney for Farmer’s father, made the argument, which proved invalid for Martin.

Fox had decided that the appointment of special prosecutors was unnecessary because of changes in how her office now handles police shootings, prosecutors said.

Sierra fired 16 times at Farmer, including three shots that came as the 29-year-old lay unmoving on a parkway, in June 2011. The ex-officer had downed several beers before starting his shift the night that he fatally shot Farmer, he admitted. He thought the unarmed Farmer’s cellphone was a gun, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Before Fox took office, Alvarez declined criminal charges against Sierra in 2013.

In a rare move, The Independent Police Review Authority, the city’s police disciplinary agency that was revamped in the aftermath of the Laquan McDonald shooting, determined the shooting was unjustified last year after Sierra resigned. However, federal investigators wrapped up a probe into Farmer’s shooting without bringing chargers earlier this year.

“I was hoping and praying for another outcome,” Farmer’s father, Emmett said after Martin nixed the latest request for justice. “Why not prosecute? Why let this police officer off?”

Emmett hoped to appeal Martin’s ruling, but was not clear on how the case might proceed.

SOURCE: Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

Decline In Chicago Shootings Kindles Guarded Optimism

Watch: Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Talks Daughter’s ‘Sinister’ Freezer Death On ‘Dr. Oz Show’

Mike Brown

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 photos Launch gallery

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
Here’s A First Look At Oprah’s Favorite Things
 3 mins ago
11.02.17
I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls…
 13 hours ago
11.02.17
FIRST LOOK: Angela Bassett Becomes A Cop For…
 14 hours ago
11.02.17
The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In…
 15 hours ago
11.02.17
R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage…
 16 hours ago
11.02.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 21 hours ago
11.02.17
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Furious 7' - Red Carpet
Tyrese Is Going Through Some Major Things Emotionally…
 21 hours ago
11.01.17
Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It…
 22 hours ago
11.02.17
Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use &…
 23 hours ago
11.02.17
Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Clive Davis PreGrammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icon
What Do We Think About The Artist Chosen…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Donald Trump Hosts Nevada Caucus Night Watch Party In Las Vegas
Twitter Goes In On Donald Trump Jr. After…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Multiple People Injured After Truck Plows Through New York City Bike Path
Several Dead & More Injured When Truck Plows…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017
Issa Rae Absolutely Hates Going To Clubs And…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Photos