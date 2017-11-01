3 Things To Know About Black Woman Judge In Paul Manafort Case

3 Things To Know About Black Woman Judge In Paul Manafort Case

Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson has come under attack from Trump supporters.

It didn’t take long for Trump supporters to attack people connected to Monday’s indictments of the president’s cronies.

As Think Progress put it, Fox News launched a “smokescreen campaign” with an anonymous article targeting two judges—including Magistrate Judge Deborah A. Robinson, who’s African American.

Robinson ruled at a preliminary hearing that Paul Manafort and Rick Gates must remain under house arrest after posting bond, as well as surrender their passports to authorities.

READ MORE: Trump’s Cronies Arrested Amid Russia Collusion Probe Indictments That May Lead To Impeachment

Here are three things to know about Robinson:

—Judge Robinson, a graduate of Morgan State University and Emory University School of Law, was sworn in as a U.S. magistrate judge on July 18, 1988. She served as an assistant U.S. attorney for eight years in which she prosecuted criminal cases.

— She has presided over several high-profile cases, including one involving retired NBA player Allen Iverson, The Washington Post reported. The case involved a lawsuit from a nightclub fight in the District of Columbia. Two patrons and two security guards alleged that Iverson and his security team assaulted them over seats in the bar.

— In another high-profile case, Robinson presided over the trial of former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry, who rose to fame but fell from grace by a drug addiction. Robinson, in one hearing, rejected a request by prosecutors to send Barry to jail for violating his probation in a criminal tax case, NBC News reported.

SOURCE:  Think Progress, Washington Post, NBC News

Photos