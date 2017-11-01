Entertainment News
Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use & TV: “All The Reality Shows Give Cast Members Drugs”

"Why she act like this is brand new?" Joseline said of the Andy Cohen/Kathy Griffin controversy.

2017 Black Women Film Summit - Opening Night Screening Of 'Shots Fired'

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Reality royalty Joseline Hernandez is throwing her two cents into the Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin drug use controversy.

According to People, Griffin claimed Cohen offered her drugs on multiple occasions. Cohen responded to the allegations saying, “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.”

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ alum and reality TV vet Joseline Hernandez commented on the controversy quipping on FreddyO’s IG page, “Why she act like this is new?”

“All the reality shows give cast members drugs alcohol and they tell you who to beat up too.”

Concluding, “Girl, handle business behind closed doors.”

Do you think the allegations are true?

