Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use & TV: “All The Reality Shows Give Cast Members Drugs”

Reality royalty
Joseline Hernandez
is throwing her two cents into the Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin drug use controversy.
According to
Griffin claimed Cohen offered her drugs on multiple occasions. Cohen responded to the allegations saying, "I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up."
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ alum and reality TV vet
Joseline Hernandez commented on the controversy quipping on FreddyO’s IG page, “Why she act like this is new?”
“All the reality shows give cast members drugs alcohol and they tell you who to beat up too.”
Concluding, “Girl, handle business behind closed doors.”
Do you think the allegations are true?
