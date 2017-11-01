Sports
World Series Game 7

Divisional Round - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Four

Source: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty

Tonight is Game 7 in the World Series. It’s the Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers won Game 1 . The Astros came back and won Games 2 & 3.  Then the Dodgers won Game 4, Astros won Game 5 and then the Dodgers won Game 6. Now it’s time for Game 7!

The last time that the Astros was in 2005 when they were swept by the Chicago White Sox in four games. The Dodgers on the other hand have been to the World Series 18 times starting in 1959. The last time they won was in 1988. They have been 9 times when they were in Brooklyn and 9 times since moving to Los Angeles.

Tonight’s game will be played in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game starts at 8:20 on FOX. So who do think will win?

