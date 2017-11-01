Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It Was Really Scary”

The host returns to television after her terrifying faint incident yesterday morning.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Audiences were shocked when TV host Wendy Williams fell on live TV during a segment on Tuesday’s show.

The 53-year-old returned quickly after the scare, saying she was overheated in her costume.

After the clips went viral, Wendy returned to TV to give fans insight into the stunning moment.

“It was scary,” she told her audience with tears in her eyes. “It was really scary.”

After the fall, paramedics checked Williams’ vitals and discovered she was low on electrolytes but her blood pressure was ‘fine.’

“I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through if you know what I mean,” she described. “The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

“I want to thank you all for your tweets and your flowers and my colleagues in this game on TV, I got all of your well wishes,” she said.
She went on to thank her fans for their concern and diffuse any rumors she ‘faked’ her fall.”For people who thought that I was [stroking out] trying to get this chair next, nope, I’m here for a long time.”

Watch below:

SOURCE: PEOPLE

RELATED LINKS

Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV

Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating Rumors About Her Husband?

Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent Goes In On Wendy Williams

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It Was Really Scary”

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
Here’s A First Look At Oprah’s Favorite Things
 3 mins ago
11.02.17
I Said What I Said: Porsha Williams Calls…
 13 hours ago
11.02.17
FIRST LOOK: Angela Bassett Becomes A Cop For…
 14 hours ago
11.02.17
The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In…
 15 hours ago
11.02.17
R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage…
 16 hours ago
11.02.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 21 hours ago
11.02.17
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Furious 7' - Red Carpet
Tyrese Is Going Through Some Major Things Emotionally…
 21 hours ago
11.01.17
Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It…
 22 hours ago
11.02.17
Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use &…
 23 hours ago
11.02.17
Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Clive Davis PreGrammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icon
What Do We Think About The Artist Chosen…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Donald Trump Hosts Nevada Caucus Night Watch Party In Las Vegas
Twitter Goes In On Donald Trump Jr. After…
 1 day ago
11.01.17
Multiple People Injured After Truck Plows Through New York City Bike Path
Several Dead & More Injured When Truck Plows…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017
Issa Rae Absolutely Hates Going To Clubs And…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Photos