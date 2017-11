Roland Martin: What You Need To Know About Healthcare

Tom Joyner Morning Show

It’s important now more than ever to get the word out about the federal health exchange opening enrollment on November 1, 2017. The Trump Administration has continued to squeeze everything they can out of the Affordable Care Act and fails to let people know about it. Roland Martin talks with Dr. Lisa Ashe and Spencer Overton about what you need to know.

