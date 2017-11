Tom Joyner Morning Show

Taking care of your health and the health of your loved one is very important. “Take A Loved One To The Doctor Day and Wellness Wednesday are what we consider great programs that encourage the community to take better care of themselves and Cigna supports that,” expressed Lamonte Thomas the President of Cigna in Texas and Oklahoma.

