Rev. Al Sharpton: John Kelly’s ‘Honorable Man’ Comment Is Not Okay

Many are offended and angered by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s statement on Robert E. Lee being an “honorable man”. “If he thinks that Robert E. Lee the Confederate treasonous general was an honorable man and Rep.Federica Wilson was not an honorable woman” then we have something coming explained Rev. Al Sharpton.

