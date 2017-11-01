Top Of The Morning: Who’s Got A Problem With ‘Love Jones’?

0 reads Leave a comment
11/1/17- Bill Bellamy remembers catching heat after his role in “Love Jones” and doesn’t understand why! Sybil says the hurt is real, especially since she dated guys like Bill’s character!
25 Of The Greatest Black Movies
21 photos Launch gallery
25 Of The Greatest Black Movies
1. Do the Right ThingSource:Anthony Barboza/Getty Images 1 of 21
2. Waiting to ExhaleSource:John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images 2 of 21
3. Cooley HighSource:Instagram 3 of 21
4. ShaftSource:John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images 4 of 21
5. The Color PurpleSource:Warner Brothers/Getty Images 5 of 21
6. A Raisin in the SunSource:Instagram 6 of 21
7. “Malcolm X”7 of 21
8. Coming to AmericaSource:John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images 8 of 21
9. “Friday”9 of 21
10. Set It OffSource:Instagram 10 of 21
11. “The Best Man”11 of 21
12. “Foxy Brown”12 of 21
13. “Purple Rain”13 of 21
14. “The Wiz”14 of 21
15. “Last Dragon”15 of 21
16. “The Five Heartbeats”16 of 21
17. “Carmen Jones”17 of 21
18. “What’s Love Got to Do With It”18 of 21
19. “He Got Game”19 of 21
20. “Lean On Me”20 of 21
21. “Love Jones”21 of 21
