Top Of The Morning: Who’s Got A Problem With ‘Love Jones’?

11/1/17- Bill Bellamy remembers catching heat after his role in “Love Jones” and doesn’t understand why! Sybil says the hurt is real, especially since she dated guys like Bill’s character!

