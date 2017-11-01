Bill’s Got Beef: Don’t Ever Fight Fainting, Just Let It Happen

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/1/17- Wendy Williams fainted live on Halloween and scared everyone! But Bill says she shouldn’t have fought fainting and should have let it happen! And social media doesn’t make the situation any better!

