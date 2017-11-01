Bill’s Got Beef: Don’t Ever Fight Fainting, Just Let It Happen

0 reads Leave a comment
11/1/17- Wendy Williams fainted live on Halloween and scared everyone! But Bill says she shouldn’t have fought fainting and should have let it happen! And social media doesn’t make the situation any better!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Photos: Wendy Williams grades ‘RHOA’ cast
5 photos Launch gallery
Photos: Wendy Williams grades ‘RHOA’ cast
1. Kandi Burruss: CSource:Photo courtesy Bravo 1 of 5
2. Porsha Stewart: C*Source:Photo courtesy Instagram 2 of 5
3. NeNe Leakes: B-Source:Photo courtesy Bravo 3 of 5
4. Cynthia Bailey: B+Source:Photo courtesy Bravo 4 of 5
5. Kenya Moore: ASource:Photo courtesy BravoTV.com 5 of 5
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours