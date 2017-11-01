TJMS
Bill’s Got Beef: Don’t Ever Fight Fainting, Just Let It Happen

Tom Joyner Morning Show
11/1/17- Wendy Williams fainted live on Halloween and scared everyone! But Bill says she shouldn’t have fought fainting and should have let it happen! And social media doesn’t make the situation any better!

