Morning Minute: Celebrity Trick-Or-Treating

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

11/1/17- Kids weren’t the only ones that scored big on Halloween! Listen above to hear what some celebrities got after a night of trick-or-treating.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!