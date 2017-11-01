Morning Minute: Celebrity Trick-Or-Treating

0 reads Leave a comment
11/1/17- Kids weren’t the only ones that scored big on Halloween! Listen above to hear what some celebrities got after a night of trick-or-treating.
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Nas As Richard Pryor1 of 17
2. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls2 of 17
3. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA3 of 17
4. Kim Kardashian Is Cher4 of 17
5. NeNe & Gregg Leakes As Pest Control5 of 17
6. Marlo Hampton As Halle Berry In BAPS6 of 17
7. Kandi Burruss As Pennywise7 of 17
8. Kandi Burrus And Todd Tucker As LL Cool T8 of 17
9. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger9 of 17
10. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy10 of 17
11. Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade as Milli Vanilli11 of 17
12. Steph Curry as Jigsaw12 of 17
13. Paris and Prince Jackson13 of 17
14. Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon as Strange and Eddie14 of 17
15. Jacque Reid as Jennifer Hudson15 of 17
16. Terrence J and Jasmine Sanders as Dorothy and the cowardly lion16 of 17
17. Kenya Moore & Cynthia Bailey as 50 Cent a Victoria Secret model17 of 17
