Stepdaughter Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘He Told Me It Was My Fault’

The 13-year-old girl testified in the rape trial ofbrother. And what the teen told the jury about what her stepfather allegedly did to her was devastating.

According to Page Six, Maraj’s former stepdaughter said under oath that the 38-year-old repeatedly raped her in their Long Island home starting when she was just 11-years-old. She also told the court that her stepfather threatened to have her taken away if she did not let him have sex with her.

“He would call me his puppet and [say] I had no say in what he did to me,” the girl said.

In addition, the alleged victim told the jury the following:

Maraj taught her how to make anal sex less painful as he raped her. “He used lubricant and told me to breathe properly and not to clench so it wouldn’t hurt so much. It hurt. I told him to stop and tried to push him away.”

The assaults began when the relationship between Maraj and her mother, Jacqueline Robinson, started to sour in April 2015.

The assaults began when the relationship between Maraj and her mother, Jacqueline Robinson, started to sour in April 2015.

The abuse happened when her mother was often at work and absent from the house.

The abuse started with him rubbing his erect penis on her, but soon turned to full on rape when she told him “good morning” on day.

“It was a Saturday morning,” she said. “I had went to him to go say ‘Good morning.’ I had hugged him as usual. I went to go lie next to him as I usually do. When I did that, he told me to go close the door. He told me to take off my pants. Then he told me to come under the covers with him and he started caressing me.”

Not too long after she says that he began sodomizing and if she cried out in pain, he would slap her.

She also said that Maraj told her that the rape was her fault because she was always rubbing up against him.

“He had mentioned that … I wanted it to happen… He told me I couldn’t tell anyone, that I couldn’t tell my mother,” she said. “I thought that he would send me away from my mother.”

A month later, the rape was still going on, she said.

“I was still having sex with him…We would have sex in his bedroom, my bedroom, in the basement,” the teen said.

Maraj and her mother were married in August 2015 in a wedding Minaj paid for. Four months into the union, Maraj was arrested on a charge of rape.

As we previously reported, her 10-year-old brother testified last week that he walked in on Maraj as he was allegedly raping his sister. He told the jury that what he witnessed “wasn’t right,” but was threatened to keep his mouth shut.

Under oath, he recalled what he believes he saw in a basement bedroom in 2015 when he was only 8-years-old.

“What happened was I was looking for [her],” the boy said. He was looking for a pencil when he walked in and “saw [Maraj’s] underwear close to his knees.”

When asked by prosecutors what happened next, he said, “I thought it wasn’t right. It looked weird to me, so I ran upstairs.”

Later, the boy said that Maraj found him and slapped him in the face “about 10 times.”

“He asked me if I had seen anything. I said, ‘Yes. He slapped me on the cheek again.”

While Maraj’s defense team has argued that his wife invented the rapes as a way to extort $25 million from his famous sister, they have yet to explain how his DNA ended up on the young girl’s pajama pants. That, and why a doctor that examined the alleged victim’s medical records says it’s clear that she had been sexually active.

Maraj is facing up to life in prison if the Nassau jury convicts him of predatory sexual assault on a child.

