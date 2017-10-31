Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly NYC Terrorist Attack In Lower Manhattan

News One

UPDATED: 7:07 p.m. EST — A Florida man killed at least eight people and injured more than a dozen others after he drove a truck into a group of bicycle riders and pedestrians in downtown New York City on Tuesday afternoon. The New York Police Department was treating the incident as a terrorist attack after Sayfullo Saipov, 29, yelled “Allahu Akbar” before responding officers shot and arrested him, CNN reported.

UPDATE: New York terror suspect is an Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov who came to US in 2010, was living in Tampa, Florida. pic.twitter.com/sIo9lQOGPn — News_Executive (@News_Executive) October 31, 2017

Six people were pronounced dead on the scene in the TriBeCa neighborhood and two others died after being hospitalized, city and state officials said during a press conference. The “deliberate” violence appeared to be a “lone wolf attack,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

NYC Mayor de Blasio: “This was an act of terror, a particularly cowardly act of terror,” says death toll stands at 8 https://t.co/02oh6pbkcX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 31, 2017

Two children were injured in the attack after Saipov allegedly veered off the West Side Highway at Chambers Street and drove into the abutting bike lane, mowing down bikers and pedestrians before exiting at Houston Street and colliding with a school bus. Armed with two pellet guns, Saipov reportedly exited the truck and weaved through traffic on foot before he was shot in the hip.

NBC VIDEO: Suspect running in the street with two guns in hand. #Manhattan #WorldTradeCenter pic.twitter.com/rIqwzCnPsH — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) October 31, 2017

The style of the attack and the fact that the suspect shouted the Arabic phrase commonly said by jihadists before suicide attacks led officials to determine that it was a terrorist attack, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said during the press release. “Allahu Akbar,” translated as “Allah is the greatest,” is associated with violence committed in the name of Islam.

Reuters: Law enforcement source says New York incident is being treated as a terrorist attack — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) October 31, 2017

Saipov, who is originally from Uzbekistan but also reportedly has ties to New Jersey, was driving a rented Home Depot truck when he launched his alleged attack, according to the New York Daily News. He reportedly arrived to the U.S. in 2010.

FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force taking over investigation, CNN reports. — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) October 31, 2017

As many as eight shots were fired off before police responded and ordered Saipov to surrender, an Uber driver told the Associated Press. “I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,” said Chen Yi. It was not immediately clear if those shots came from Saipov’s pellet guns or law enforcement.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

The crash and shooting in broad daylight took place near a prestigious public high school shortly after 3 p.m. local time.

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student told the New York Post. “I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”

"I saw a truck – a white pick-up truck – going down the bicycle lane & running people over," witness describes of Lower Manhattan incident. pic.twitter.com/m9761xX2pA — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

Photos and video footage from the scene were quickly posted to social media.

Incident in Lower Manhattan (Tribeca) unfolding. Before we jump to conclusions, let the police do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/5CNrNBlC8m — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 31, 2017

WSBTV reports RT ABC: Video shows large police response in Lower Manhattan after reports of shots fired. … pic.twitter.com/YwYrOoKZV5 — 🔴Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) October 31, 2017

