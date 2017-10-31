Sports
What is this year’s hottest Halloween costume?

ABC's 'Charlie Brown'

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

We are going to see a lot of Pennywise and Harley Quinn tonight but the most popular costume seems to be…wait for it Colin Kaepernick. Yes, you read that right. If you go on social media you will see many pictures of the NFL rebel.

Not all of the post have been supportive.

Either way, Kaepernick is still in the front of a lot of peoples mines and changing the world. Go Colin!

Continue reading What is this year's hottest Halloween costume?

comments – Add Yours
