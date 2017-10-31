NFL Week 8 Power Rankings

Source: Al Bello / Getty
We’ve just finished week 8 and things are looking interesting for many teams. Here is the power ranking according to ESPN.
- Philadelphia Eagles
2017 record: 7-1
Week 8 ranking: No. 2
- New England Patriots
2017 record: 6-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 1
- Kansas City Chiefs
2017 record: 6-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 3
- Pittsburgh Steelers
2017 record: 6-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 4
- Minnesota Vikings
2017 record: 6-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 8
- Seattle Seahawks
2017 record: 5-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 6
- Dallas Cowboys
2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 5
- Los Angeles Rams
2017 record: 5-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 7
- New Orleans Saints
2017 record: 5-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 14
- Houston Texans
2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 9
- Buffalo Bills
2017 record: 5-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 15
- Carolina Panthers
2017 record: 5-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 19
- Atlanta Falcons
2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 12
- Jacksonville Jaguars
2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 13
- Detroit Lions
2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 16
- Green Bay Packers
2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 22
- Denver Broncos
2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 17
- Washington Redskins
2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 11
- Tennessee Titans
2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 21
- Cincinnati Bengals
2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 26
- Oakland Raiders
2017 record: 3-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 10
- Los Angeles Chargers
2017 record: 3-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 18
- Baltimore Ravens
2017 record: 4-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 25
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2017 record: 2-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 23
- Miami Dolphins
2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 20
- New York Jets
2017 record: 3-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 27
- Chicago Bears
2017 record: 3-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 23
- Arizona Cardinals
2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 28
- Indianapolis Colts
2017 record: 2-6
Week 8 ranking: No. 30
- New York Giants
2017 record: 1-6
Week 8 ranking: No. 29
- San Francisco 49ers
2017 record: 0-8
Week 8 ranking: No. 31
- Cleveland Browns
2017 record: 0-8
Week 8 ranking: No. 32
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29