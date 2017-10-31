Sports
NFL Week 8 Power Rankings

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Source: Al Bello / Getty

We’ve just finished week 8 and things are looking interesting for many teams. Here is the power ranking according to ESPN.

  1. Philadelphia Eagles

2017 record: 7-1
Week 8 ranking: No. 2

  1. New England Patriots

2017 record: 6-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 1

  1. Kansas City Chiefs

2017 record: 6-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 3

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers

2017 record: 6-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 4

  1. Minnesota Vikings

2017 record: 6-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 8

  1. Seattle Seahawks

2017 record: 5-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 6

  1. Dallas Cowboys

2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 5

  1. Los Angeles Rams

2017 record: 5-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 7

  1. New Orleans Saints

2017 record: 5-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 14

  1. Houston Texans

2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 9

  1. Buffalo Bills

2017 record: 5-2
Week 8 ranking: No. 15

  1. Carolina Panthers

2017 record: 5-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 19

  1. Atlanta Falcons

2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 12

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 13

  1. Detroit Lions

2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 16

  1. Green Bay Packers

2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 22

  1. Denver Broncos

2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 17

  1. Washington Redskins

2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 11

  1. Tennessee Titans

2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 21

  1. Cincinnati Bengals

2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 26

  1. Oakland Raiders

2017 record: 3-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 10

  1. Los Angeles Chargers

2017 record: 3-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 18

  1. Baltimore Ravens

2017 record: 4-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 25

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2017 record: 2-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 23

  1. Miami Dolphins

2017 record: 4-3
Week 8 ranking: No. 20

  1. New York Jets

2017 record: 3-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 27

  1. Chicago Bears

2017 record: 3-5
Week 8 ranking: No. 23

  1. Arizona Cardinals

2017 record: 3-4
Week 8 ranking: No. 28

  1. Indianapolis Colts

2017 record: 2-6
Week 8 ranking: No. 30

  1. New York Giants

2017 record: 1-6
Week 8 ranking: No. 29

  1. San Francisco 49ers

2017 record: 0-8
Week 8 ranking: No. 31

  1. Cleveland Browns

2017 record: 0-8

Week 8 ranking: No. 32

 

