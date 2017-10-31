Coast Guard Academy Should Follow Air Force’s Example In Handling Racist Incident

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Coast Guard Academy Should Follow Air Force’s Example In Handling Racist Incident

The academy is criminally investigating a White Coast Guard cadet accused of racial intimidation.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, head of the U.S. Air Force Academy, told racist cadets to “get out” of the academy if they can’t treat their fellow cadets with “dignity and respect.” That unequivocal message now needs to be conveying to Coast Guard cadets.

The Seattle Times reported that a criminal investigation is underway of a White Coast Guard cadet accused of racially intimidating a Black cadet through an offensive song and the display of the Confederate emblem.

Superintendent Rear Adm. James Rendon said the White cadet played a song in the Black cadet’s dorm room that romanticizes “a world in which the South won the Civil War,” according to the Associated Press.

When the African-American student returned from notifying a counselor, he discovered that the wallpaper on his computer screen was changed to the Mississippi state flag, which is emblazoned with the Confederate battle emblem.

Rendon has said he’s disappointed and angry with the alleged behavior. If the cadet is found responsible for racial harassment, Rendon should follow Silveria’s example and come out with a strong condemnation. The Air Force Academy superintendent assembled the school’s 4,000 cadets, staff and instructors to denounce racist behavior.

There was apparently a failure to communicate that intolerance is unacceptable at the Coast Guard Academy. According to The Times, the incident between the cadets happened hours after the commandant of cadets met with the student body to talk about an incident in the spring involving the Confederate flag.

SOURCE:  Seattle Times, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

A Little Positivity: Coast Guard Names Training Facility In D.C. After 1st Black Woman In Service

Citadel Salutes First Black Graduate Who Broke Color Line 50 Years Ago

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Clive Davis PreGrammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icon
What Do We Think About The Artist Chosen…
 19 mins ago
11.01.17
Donald Trump Hosts Nevada Caucus Night Watch Party In Las Vegas
Twitter Goes In On Donald Trump Jr. After…
 48 mins ago
11.01.17
Multiple People Injured After Truck Plows Through New York City Bike Path
Several Dead & More Injured When Truck Plows…
 18 hours ago
11.01.17
IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017
Issa Rae Absolutely Hates Going To Clubs And…
 22 hours ago
11.01.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 22 hours ago
10.31.17
Mariah Carey Halloween Party
Beyonce, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Usher And Others…
 22 hours ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Passes Out on Live TV!!
 23 hours ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television
 23 hours ago
10.31.17
Rep. Frederica Wilson Demands Apology From Trump Official…
 23 hours ago
11.01.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: The Ratchets That Started It All…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Chrisette Michele Accused of Using Someone Else’s Miscarriage…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
CONGRATS! Keke Wyatt Welcomes New Baby
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault, Reveals He’s…
 2 days ago
10.31.17
Vampire at adult halloween party
Those Halloween Costumes
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Photos