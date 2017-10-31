Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television

Today during her live Halloween show, Wendy Williams abruptly passed out. The talk show star began to slur her words and stumble before collapsing. Producers quickly cut to commercial.

She later returned to the show to explain that she overheated in her costume.

Wendy Williams fainted on live TV Tuesday morning — then came back and finished the show pic.twitter.com/6mAue5AUl0 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 31, 2017

