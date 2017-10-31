Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television

Karen Clark
45 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Today during her live Halloween show, Wendy Williams abruptly passed out. The talk show star began to slur her words and stumble before collapsing. Producers quickly cut to commercial.

She later returned to the show to explain that she overheated in her costume.

 

Casamigos Halloween Party - Inside

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

38 photos Launch gallery

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Continue reading Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

It's that SCARY time of year! In honor of Halloween 2017, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kandi Burrus and Nas went all out with their creative costumes. Take a look at some of our favorite looks!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Halloween , Passed Out , Wendy Williams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017
Issa Rae Absolutely Hates Going To Clubs And…
 52 mins ago
10.31.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 hour ago
10.31.17
Mariah Carey Halloween Party
Beyonce, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Usher And Others…
 1 hour ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Passes Out on Live TV!!
 2 hours ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television
 2 hours ago
10.31.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: The Ratchets That Started It All…
 15 hours ago
10.31.17
Chrisette Michele Accused of Using Someone Else’s Miscarriage…
 17 hours ago
10.31.17
CONGRATS! Keke Wyatt Welcomes New Baby
 19 hours ago
10.31.17
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault, Reveals He’s…
 21 hours ago
10.31.17
Vampire at adult halloween party
Those Halloween Costumes
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Chicklet HF & Maleni Cruz Talk IG Fame,…
 22 hours ago
10.31.17
thriller music video
MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance
 1 day ago
10.30.17
This Is What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Photos