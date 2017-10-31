Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Wendy Williams Passes Out on Live TV!!

Foxy NC staff
81 reads
Leave a comment

So this morning, Twitter went crazy after Wendy Williams dramatically fainted on her live tv show. Initially, no one could tell if she was just adding some flare to her Halloween special or if she really passed out. After a break, she later came back and told her audience that she actually did faint and it was due to her overheating in her costumes. Check out the videos from this morning and let us know what you think… Did she still over do it?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Wendy Williams Passes Out on Live TV!!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017
Issa Rae Absolutely Hates Going To Clubs And…
 52 mins ago
10.31.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 hour ago
10.31.17
Mariah Carey Halloween Party
Beyonce, Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Usher And Others…
 1 hour ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Passes Out on Live TV!!
 2 hours ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television
 2 hours ago
10.31.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: The Ratchets That Started It All…
 15 hours ago
10.31.17
Chrisette Michele Accused of Using Someone Else’s Miscarriage…
 17 hours ago
10.31.17
CONGRATS! Keke Wyatt Welcomes New Baby
 19 hours ago
10.31.17
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault, Reveals He’s…
 21 hours ago
10.31.17
Vampire at adult halloween party
Those Halloween Costumes
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Chicklet HF & Maleni Cruz Talk IG Fame,…
 22 hours ago
10.31.17
thriller music video
MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance
 1 day ago
10.30.17
This Is What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Photos