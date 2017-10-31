Huggy Lowdown: Tom Joyner Has The Best Costume!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/31/17- It may be Halloween, but no one does it better than Tom Joyner on the Fantastic Voyage Cruise laughed Huggy! He’s seen some celebrity costumes but they’re nothing compared to the costumes on the cruise!

TJMS Does Halloween 7 photos Launch gallery TJMS Does Halloween 1. Tom Joyner as The Joker. 1 of 7 2. Chris Paul as a character from the movie "Django". 2 of 7 3. Sybil Wilkes as a character from the movie "Django". 3 of 7 4. Huggy Lowdown as a character from the movie "Django". 4 of 7 5. Sybil Wilkes (middle) as the character "Two Face". 5 of 7 6. Chris Paul as The Penguin. 6 of 7 7. Roland Martin as "Ted". 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading TJMS Does Halloween TJMS Does Halloween

