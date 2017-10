Tom Joyner Morning Show

There could be an arrest on Capitol Hill amid the Russian meddling investigation of the 2016 Presidential election headed by Robert Muller. As the deadline rushes close Roland Martin talks with federal prosecutors Glenn Ivey, Kwame Manly and Paul Hastings about Muller’s strategy in this investigation.

