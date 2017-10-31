Inside Her Story: Can Witchcraft Fight Oppression?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

There’s more than one way to fight oppression according to LaKeesha Harris a witch from the Black Witch University. By reclaiming ancestral knowledge, Harris believes witchcraft can be used to fight oppression.

“We’ve had many mass murders at the hands of police,” explained Harris. She continued, “traditional witches have been the wise ones in the community. We’ve held that space of having peace within the community.”

