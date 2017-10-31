15 Years In The Music Business & Vivian Green Is Proud Of It

Tom Joyner Morning Show

“Well, it marks my 15th year in the music business. That’s quite a milestone for me, ” said singer Vivian Green of her new album VGVI (V-G-SIX).

Green is also acting and touring with the play Two Can Play That Game directed by Je’Caryous Johnson.

VGVI is out and if you want to see Green perform on tour with Two Can Play That Game check out the dates below and the website for tickets. Check out her In Studio Jam Session at the Red Velvet Cake Studio!

Tour Dates

Nov. 3-4 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Nov. 5 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Theater

Nov. 10-12 Washington, DC Warner Theater

Nov. 17-19 Houston, TX Hobby Center

For even more information head over to www. jecaryous.com

