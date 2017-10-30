Girl’s #IStandWithFrederica Costume Is A Big Hit On Social Media

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Girl’s #IStandWithFrederica Costume Is A Big Hit On Social Media

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson tipped her hat to the support.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

One adorable little girl has politics on her mind at Halloween. Her costume says it all: #IstandwithFrederica in the congresswoman’s dispute with President Donald Trump.

Her father Garrick McFadden tweeted the picture on Sunday night, and it has received more than 9,000 likes by Monday afternoon. She wears a hat—similar to Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson’s signature fashion statement—that says I’m serious on this issue. McFadden, who’s an Arizona Democratic candidate for Congress, noted that his daughter is “not a fan of #45.”

Wilson, who has a famous fondness for hats, tweeted a thumbs-up for the support.

Trump unleashed his fury on Wilson after the congresswoman revealed that he made a very unsympathetic remark in a condolence phone call to Myeshia Johnson, whose husband Army Sgt. La David Johnson died in an ambush in Niger.

READ MORE: Pattern Emerges Of White Supremacists Threatening African Americans Who Criticize President

Wilson soon began receiving threatening message from people who identified themselves as Trump supporters. She stayed away from Washington for a week because of the threats. Meanwhile, she continues to press the White House for answers about Johnson’s death.

SEE ALSO:

Sorority Backs Rep. Frederica Wilson In Trump Battle Over Soldier’s Widow Phone Call

Meet Frederica Wilson, The Latest Powerful Black Woman To Challenge President Trump

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Girl’s #IStandWithFrederica Costume Is A Big Hit On Social Media

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vampire at adult halloween party
Those Halloween Costumes
 13 hours ago
10.30.17
thriller music video
MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance
 16 hours ago
10.30.17
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 4 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 4 days ago
10.30.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 4 days ago
10.28.17
Photos