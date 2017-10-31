Chrisette Michele Accused of Using Someone Else’s Miscarriage Picture

Foxy NC Staff

Instagram users are questioning whether a graphic imageposted of her miscarriage actually belongs to her.

Chrisette is being accused of crossing a major line with a recent post on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the singer shared a series of Instagram posts about how her life has imploded after she performed at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in January.

Chrisette shared that she has been dropped from Capitol Records and how she has suffered with suicidal thoughts since then. The most shocking of these revelations was perhaps a post about how she had suffered a miscarriage, which she only discovered after strenous physical exercise.

“I had a long cycle,” she wrote, “Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down.”

Warning: Along with the caption she added a graphic slide of physical discharge from an alleged miscarriage.

The image was incredibly jarring, but some doubt that it is actually hers. According to Hot New Hip Hop, some of her followers claim the picture Chrisette used in her post actually came from a 2014 Babycenter.com community board post from a user named “tgooood.”

“If this is a repost of someone else’s miscarriage this is literally despicable,” one board user wrote. “You could’ve been forgiven for singing at the inauguration this is toooooo far.”

Chrisette has not responded to the accusations at this time. Neither has the user she allegedly took the picture from.

