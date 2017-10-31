Chrisette Michele Accused of Using Someone Else’s Miscarriage Picture

Instagram users are questioning whether a graphic image Chrisette Michele posted of her miscarriage actually belongs to her.
Chrisette is being accused of crossing a major line with a recent post on Instagram.
Over the weekend, the singer shared a series of Instagram posts about how her life has imploded after she performed at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in January.
Chrisette shared that she has been dropped from Capitol Records and how she has suffered with suicidal thoughts since then. The most shocking of these revelations was perhaps a post about how she had suffered a miscarriage, which she only discovered after strenous physical exercise.
“I had a long cycle,” she wrote, “Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down.”
Warning: Along with the caption she added a graphic slide of physical discharge from an alleged miscarriage.
You don't have to be a celebrity to fail, to fight, to struggle. Pain is universal… I went into the gym and trained like a body builder to try and push past the pain I was feeling. I'd run up hill and lift weights heavier then strong men. I'd cry my way thru workouts. My trainer would cheer me up. God bless him. I pushed so hard and ate so much protein, I scarfed away my hurt. My old habits of binge eating disorder began to show themselves. Drinking maybe nothing but water for a day after a day of heavy intake. My trainer didn't know it but he was feeding the demon that covered up hurt with food. I had a long cycle. Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me? This experience of a broken nation showed itself in my own physical body. That was when I knew I had to pull it together. Heal, Forgive. Just because I had a negative experience didn't mean I had to become negative and broken. When I lost my child I knew that it was time for me to become a #StrongBlackWoman
The image was incredibly jarring, but some doubt that it is actually hers. According to Hot New Hip Hop, some of her followers claim the picture Chrisette used in her post actually came from a 2014 Babycenter.com community board post from a user named “tgooood.”
“If this is a repost of someone else’s miscarriage this is literally despicable,” one board user wrote. “You could’ve been forgiven for singing at the inauguration this is toooooo far.”
Chrisette has not responded to the accusations at this time. Neither has the user she allegedly took the picture from.
