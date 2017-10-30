Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

CONGRATS! Keke Wyatt Welcomes New Baby

Who needs maternity leave? Singer leaves the delivery room and almost immediately gets back to work.

Foxy NC Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment

Bossip 10 Year Anniversary Bash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Keke Wyatt has welcomed the newest member of her family and she’s sharing her new bundle’s first days with the world.

It’s been an eventful week for Keke, who showed fans just a few days ago that she was in the hospital. The singer, who is the matriarch of a sizeable brood, snapped a selfie from her hospital bed while wearing a full face of makeup. Although she looked fairly relaxed, Keke told her fans in the caption that she was having a “long day!”

Long day!!!🙏🏻🤦‍♀️😓

A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on

Keke didn’t explicitly state that she was in labor, but her followers had a feeling that she was about to give birth! She confirmed the suspicion earlier today with a post.

Keke skimped on the details about the baby, who can only be seen from the back. It doesn’t seem like the siren is taking any maternity leave as she informed her followers that she’s already back at work. Since she is filming there’s a good chance the baby will be seen on TV.

Congratulations to KeKe and her family!

RELATED STORIES:

WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce Statement

Keke Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce

Keke Wyatt Silences The Critics ‘If You Think I Am Crazy, That Is Your Opinion’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading CONGRATS! Keke Wyatt Welcomes New Baby

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: The Ratchets That Started It All…
 11 hours ago
10.31.17
Chrisette Michele Accused of Using Someone Else’s Miscarriage…
 13 hours ago
10.31.17
CONGRATS! Keke Wyatt Welcomes New Baby
 15 hours ago
10.31.17
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault, Reveals He’s…
 17 hours ago
10.31.17
Vampire at adult halloween party
Those Halloween Costumes
 17 hours ago
10.30.17
Chicklet HF & Maleni Cruz Talk IG Fame,…
 18 hours ago
10.31.17
thriller music video
MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
This Is What Happened When Teyana Taylor Finally…
 22 hours ago
10.31.17
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
Photos