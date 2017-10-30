Music
15th Anniversary of Jam Master Jay’s Death

Run-DMC At Montreux

Can you that it’s been 15 years since Jam Master Jay was murdered? Yes! He did on October 30, 2002 in a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens. The murder is  officially a cold case but his family, friends and fans are keeping his memory alive.

All over social media fans have been showing their love for Jam Master Jay.

Even Run DMC believe things will never be the same without him. One day, we will find out who killed Jam Master Jay but until then, Rest In Peace!

