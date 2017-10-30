Those Halloween Costumes

1 reads Leave a comment
Can’t decide what you want to dress up as for Halloween? You want to do something different. How many times can you dress up as a naughty nurse or a referee? Well, you are about out of time but here are a couple of fun ones that will get a laugh at the party or when the kids come to the door.
“Reality Star in the Making” costume which is suppose to be pregnant Kylie Jenner
Princess Mermaid
Rhianna
Now these will be two of the most popular costumes this year… Pennywise from IT and Harley Quinn from Sucide Squad
So what are you going to be for Halloween?
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
28 photos Launch gallery
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Kim Kardashian Is Cher1 of 28
2. Kim Kardashian Is Cher2 of 28
3. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah3 of 28
4. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah4 of 28
5. Marlo Hampton As Halle Berry In BAPS5 of 28
6. Kandi Burruss As Pennywise6 of 28
7. Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil Kim and Biggie7 of 28
8. Beyonce as Lil’ Kim8 of 28
9. Kandi Burrus And Todd Tucker As LL Cool T9 of 28
10. NeNe & Gregg Leakes As Pest Control10 of 28
11. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA11 of 28
12. Nas As Richard Pryor12 of 28
13. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger13 of 28
14. Demi Lovato as Selena14 of 28
15. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy15 of 28
16. Paris and Prince Jackson16 of 28
17. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls17 of 28
18. Eniko Hart as Ciara18 of 28
19. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies19 of 28
20. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny20 of 28
21. Steph Curry as Jigsaw21 of 28
22. Terrenc J and Jasmine Sanders and The Cowardly Lion and Dorothy22 of 28
23. Shantel Jackson as an Egyptian Queen23 of 28
24. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah24 of 28
25. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah25 of 28
26. Sevyn Streeter as Queen Of The Night26 of 28
27. Kelly Rowland as Strange`27 of 28
28. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon as Strange` and Eddie Murphy28 of 28
comments – Add Yours