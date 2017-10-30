Those Halloween Costumes

Can’t decide what you want to dress up as for Halloween? You want to do something different. How many times can you dress up as a naughty nurse or a referee? Well, you are about out of time but here are a couple of fun ones that will get a laugh at the party or when the kids come to the door.

“Reality Star in the Making” costume which is suppose to be pregnant Kylie Jenner

Princess Mermaid

Rhianna

Now these will be two of the most popular costumes this year… Pennywise from IT and Harley Quinn from Sucide Squad

So what are you going to be for Halloween?