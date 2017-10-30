Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Those Halloween Costumes

bvick
1 reads
Leave a comment
Vampire at adult halloween party

Source: kali9 / Getty

Can’t decide what you want to dress up as for Halloween? You want to do something different. How many times can you dress up as a naughty nurse or a referee? Well, you are about out of time but here are a couple of fun ones that will get a laugh at the party or when the kids come to the door.

“Reality Star in the Making” costume which is suppose to be pregnant Kylie Jenner

Princess Mermaid

Rhianna

Now these will be two of the most popular costumes this year… Pennywise from IT and Harley Quinn from Sucide Squad

So what are you going to be for Halloween?

Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

28 photos Launch gallery

Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Continue reading Those Halloween Costumes

Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vampire at adult halloween party
Those Halloween Costumes
 4 hours ago
10.30.17
thriller music video
MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance
 7 hours ago
10.30.17
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Photos