TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: Who’s Getting Arrested Today?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


10/30/17- Who’s getting arrested in Washington D.C. today? There’s a buzz in the air that someone is getting arrested for the Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

22 photos Launch gallery

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

Continue reading Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff

Politicians Say the Dumbest Stuff


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very…
 22 hours ago
10.30.17
Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were…
 22 hours ago
10.30.17
Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street
Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Photos