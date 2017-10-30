NFL Wrap Up Week 8: ‘Black Athlete You Gotta Take A Knee’

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

10/30/17- The Texans’ football coach commented last week saying, “we can’ t have the inmates running the prison” about players taking a knee. Chris Paul brings us up to speed on that and the NFL!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!