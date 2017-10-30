Morning Minute: Lower Than George H.W. Bush’s Hand!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/30/17- No surprise that Donald Trump’s approval rating continues to plummet but Chris thinks it’s lower than George H.W. Bush’s hands these days!

