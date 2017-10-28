Doing His Part! Even President Obama Has To Show Up For Jury Duty

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Doing His Part! Even President Obama Has To Show Up For Jury Duty

Next month, the former POTUS will be fulfilling his civic duty back in Illinois.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas Area

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


Now that’s Former President Obama is longer living in the White House, the law sees him as a regular citizen.

Case in point: He’s been scheduled for jury duty!

According to NBC News, Obama, who has a home in Chicago, has been summoned to serve with eleven other people next month in Cook County, Illinois. There is no word on the exact date yet, but what we do know is that he’s happy to do his part.

“[Obama] made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community,” Chief Judge Timothy Evans recently told the Chicago Tribune.

Clearly, Obama just can’t roll in there without a little protection. To prepare for and accommodate his arrival, the court says it will take extra security measures.

“Obviously we will make certain that he has all the accouterments that accompany a former president,” Evans said. “His safety will be uppermost in our minds.”

Obama is not the first former president to show up for jury duty.

As CNN noted, in 2015, former President George W. Bush reported for jury duty in Dallas courthouse. While he didn’t get picked, he sat through the process and even posed for photos with other potential jurors.

We wonder what kind of trial he will be selected for?

RELATED NEWS:

Mississippi School To Swap Confederate Leader’s Name For Barack Obama’s

Trump Weakens Obamacare: Three Things Black Folks Need To Know

Barack Obama Reminds Us Why He’s The Ultimate Bae With A Sweet Anniversary Message For Michelle

Michelle Obama Conference For Women

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

8 photos Launch gallery

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

Continue reading 7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very…
 22 hours ago
10.30.17
Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were…
 22 hours ago
10.30.17
Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street
Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Photos