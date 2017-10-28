Yaaasss Queen! After One Month, Fenty Beauty Is Valued At $72 Million

Foxy NC Staff

Rihanna has always been the queen of killing it–and her Fenty Beauty line is no different!

In terms of earned media value, her popular makeup line has been valued at $72 million in its first month!

According to Newsweek, this crazy impressive figure represents the potential value the new makeup brand would have raked in if one was to have paid for all the exposure on media platforms including social sites like Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. But here’s the deal: She didn’t.

There have been hundreds of beauty bloggers, influencers and everyday women writing or recording their own testimonials for free about how amazing these products are and how its 40 foundation shade range can match anyone’s skin. On Youtube, there have been roughly 132 million people (myself included) who have watched Fenty Beauty tutorials last month alone!

Amazing! Fenty Beauty has beat out Kylie Cosmetics in sales for September. Kylie Cosmetics fell 35% pic.twitter.com/JB0AhVUTJK — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) October 26, 2017

According to WWD , the brand earned the third spot for September, beating out other major brands such as NYX, Benefit and Urban Decay. Even better: Fenty Beauty sales surpassed Kylie Cosmetics during the same month.

Clearly the singer’s massive success proves how powerful and profitable diversity can be.

And Twitter is here for all of this:

Fenty Beauty made $72 million in one month just by making her products affordable and accessible to everyone. We love a markable legend. — Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) October 26, 2017

fenty beauty made $70 million in one month looks like that rihanna reign will never let up! pic.twitter.com/hxVpF0K8VK — el (@biselinakyle) October 25, 2017

Rihanna's makeup line Fenty Beauty, has earned 72 Million dollars in just one month! pic.twitter.com/ubBDwUOoRO — THE POP HUB 👄 (@ThePopHub) October 25, 2017

