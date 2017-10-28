Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her Label and Was Suicidal

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her Label and Was Suicidal

The singer's career and mental health have deteriorated since she performed at Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this year.

Foxy NC Staff
6 reads
Leave a comment

Chrisette Michele

Source: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images / Getty


Ever since Chrisette Michele performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, we haven’t seen or heard much of her. She’s now breaking her silence, telling the world that her life has been spiraling out of control.

First, the singer announced that Capitol & Caroline records recently dropped her from their label.

I complete an entire album and my label decides to walk away from me. Capitol records. I was quiet for a few days… I go into the studio and literally poured out my heart and soul and the label decides to walk away from me?,” Chrisette wrote.

She added: “It’s one thing to be a strong Black woman, it’s another thing to be a strong black woman who has to fight against the worst odds. I went from someone being revered and loved to facing putting out an album in the worst climate of my musical career.”

 

If social media wanted to pull me down, I guess they succeeded as it pertains to Capitol & Caroline records. I complete an entire album and my label decides to walk away from me. Capitol records. I was quiet for a few days… I go into the studio and literally poured out my heart and soul and the label decides to walk away from me? It's one thing to be a strong black woman, it's another thing to be a strong black woman who has to fight against the worst odds. I went from someone being revered and loved to facing putting out an album in the worst climate of my musical career. No victims here. I get it…. But absolutely human here. How hard can you try to break someone? How hard can you try to ruin someone? How much hate do you need to spew to show me you want to see my demise? I won't stop #StrongBlackWoman

A post shared by chrisettemichele (@chrisettemichele) on

 

The Grammy winner also shared that suffered with suicidal thoughts.

People ask me how I’m so positive after all I’ve been thru….. When you’re laying in bed naked, next to a bottle of Bacardi and Xanex. When you wear pajamas Morning and night. When you don’t pick up the phone for weeks, months. When you’re afraid to look at social media.”

 

People ask me how I'm so positive after all I've been thru….. When you're laying in bed naked, next to a bottle of Bacardi and Xanex. When you wear pajamas Morning and night. When you don't pick up the phone for weeks, months. When you're afraid to look at social media. I know I've sown positive seeds. I know I've lifted people. I know I've been a part of community activations and black empowerment. When a community sticks its middle finger up at you and completely forgets everything you've ever done, you're worthless… You've just spent ten years kicking your own ass to be there for everyone and suddenly no one is there for you? I don't need to be here…. And when you've drank so much you can't see clearly. And when your speech is so slurred you just stop speaking. You hope you don't wake up. Thing is. I know God. He was kind enough to soften the blow. I promise you, I felt Him cover me like a blanket. I told Him I was out of control. I told Him I was having thoughts about leaving and not finishing all He's called me to. He listened. There in lied my therapy. Music was written in this prayer closet of sorts. Dialogue with God. Call me crazy, but it's better than being dead. There's no one who will make me apologize for shouting from the roof tops that I have the overcoming story of a powerful and #StrongBlackWoman

A post shared by chrisettemichele (@chrisettemichele) on

 

Then she revealed that she had a miscarriage:

“I had a long cycle. Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me? This experience of a broken nation showed itself in my own physical body. That was when I knew I had to pull it together. Heal, Forgive. Just because I had a negative experience didn’t mean I had to become negative and broken. When I lost my child I knew that it was time for me to become a #StrongBlackWoman”

You don't have to be a celebrity to fail, to fight, to struggle. Pain is universal… I went into the gym and trained like a body builder to try and push past the pain I was feeling. I'd run up hill and lift weights heavier then strong men. I'd cry my way thru workouts. My trainer would cheer me up. God bless him. I pushed so hard and ate so much protein, I scarfed away my hurt. My old habits of binge eating disorder began to show themselves. Drinking maybe nothing but water for a day after a day of heavy intake. My trainer didn't know it but he was feeding the demon that covered up hurt with food. I had a long cycle. Something came out of me. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me? This experience of a broken nation showed itself in my own physical body. That was when I knew I had to pull it together. Heal, Forgive. Just because I had a negative experience didn't mean I had to become negative and broken. When I lost my child I knew that it was time for me to become a #StrongBlackWoman

A post shared by chrisettemichele (@chrisettemichele) on

 

Prayers up to Chrisette. We hope she gets the help that she needs!

RELATED NEWS:

Congratulations, You Played Yourself: Chrisette Michele Reveals Trump Was ‘Too Busy’ To Meet With Her

Eric Holder Lit Donald Trump Up Over Statement About Fallen Soldiers: ‘Stop The Damn Lying’

Lil Mo Defends Chrisette Michele’s Inauguration Performance

10 Black Trump Supporters

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very…
 22 hours ago
10.30.17
Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were…
 22 hours ago
10.30.17
Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street
Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Photos