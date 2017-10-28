Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Mary J. Blige Requests Nearly $6 Million From Estranged Husband

Compared to what Mary and Kendu owe the IRS, she's letting him off easy.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

MARY J. BLIGE, HER HUSBAND, AND MARIA SHRIVER AT THE LAKERS GAME

Source: Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Getty


Mary J. Blige wants her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs, to chip in on settling their debts.

Just days after a judge tabled Kendu’s request for a spousal support increase, Mary has filed new court documents stating that she wants him to pay her nearly $6 million to help fix their financial woes.

TMZ.com reports that they’re currently $11,622,614 in the hole. Much of that debt is owed to the IRS, and Mary said in the filings that she’s the only one shouldering this responsibility.

In court documents, she’s now requesting $5,990,357 from Kendu to cover his half of the burden. Whether, she’ll get that money from him is anyone’s guess. She’s stated in her new filing that Kendu isn’t doing anything to earn his own living, and she’s currently paying him $30,000 a month in spousal support.

RELATED STORIES:

Will Mary J. Blige Have To Pay Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs More Alimony?

Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5 Million

Mary J. Blige On Ex’s Mistress: ‘She’s My Becky With The Good Hair’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Requests Nearly $6 Million From Estranged Husband

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 5 hours ago
10.28.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 6 hours ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 7 hours ago
10.28.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 22 hours ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 1 day ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street
Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed…
 1 day ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
Mel B Allegedly ‘Drugged Throughout Course Of Marriage,’…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Michaela Gets Louboutins At Her New…
 2 days ago
10.27.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 2 days ago
10.27.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Is Olivia Command Or Is She…
 2 days ago
10.27.17
Photos